AFCON coach Peseiro interested in Bafana job

'He loves what he has seen with the team at the AFCON and he is certain that he can build a formidable national team,' said a source.

Jose Peseiro, who earlier this year guided Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast, has made himself available for the Bafana Bafana job should current coach Hugo Broos leave his post, a source close to the former Super Eagles coach has revealed.

On his way to the final with Nigeria, Peseiro faced Broos’ Bafana in the semifinals, and the Super Eagles beat them 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Nigeria went on to lose 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final .

The Portuguese-born Peseiro has since left his post as the head coach of the Nigerian national senior men’s team, and he is said to be looking for a new challenge.

With Broos’ rumoured to be contemplating an exit from Bafana job, the informant reveals that Peseiro is eager to get the job and he believes he can take over from what the Belgian has built with the South Africa senior national men’s team.

“Coach Peseiro is keen on getting the Bafana job, said the source. “He loves what he has seen with the team at the AFCON and he is certain that he can build a formidable national team. There has been a lot of talk about Hugo Broos leaving, I think that is why he has made himself available for them (SAFA).”

“For him, it’s not that he wants to kick Broos out of the job, but, he just thinks that if he leaves, then SAFA (South African Football Association) should consider him as their next coach. I think at the moment the association doesn’t know whether Broos will be staying on as the coach or what because there are lots of things that he is unhappy about. The World Cup qualifiers are coming up soon and we might see some changes before then.”

However, Broos has publicly said the only way he will leave Bafana is if Safa sack him and the association has expressed confidence the Belgian will remain as the head coach of Bafana, with the association’s president Danny Jordan having revealed that the Belgian mentor will see out his contract which runs until 2026.