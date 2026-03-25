Agent breaks silence on Mabasa’s future with Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly among the teams interested in the striker.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s agent, Gary Cassisa, has revealed the striker has not closed the door to return to Orlando Pirates.

Mabasa, who is in his last few months of his Pirates contract, is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC until the end of the season.

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Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly among the teams interested in signing the striker on a free transfer when his deal with the Buccaneers expires in June.

Mabasa wants to play for Pirates

Stellies are also keen to retain Mabasa when his loan deal ends with both CEO Robert Benadie and coach Gavin Hunt confirming recently that they would like him to stay at the club next season.

However, Cassica insists that Pirates ‘just need to send a market-related offer’ for him to extend his stay.

“Tshegofatso Mabasa hasn’t turned his back on Orlando Pirates. He wants to play for the club, break that top goal scorer record at Pirates, and possibly retire as a legend for the club. Should Pirates not make an offer, Mabasa would have to consider other options,” Cassisa told FARPost.

“I know the fans love Mabasa because we can see all the comments every week. Pirates just need to send a market-related offer, and we’ll consider it. He’s eight goals away from breaking the top goal scorer record, so he will want to stay.”

Mabasa’s Pirates career over?

Based on Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s comment after Mabasa joined Stellies in January, one cannot rule out the possibility that the door might be closed already for the striker’s return to the Buccaneers.

“Some people believe that strikers are only here to score; that type of football is over. Modern football demands efficiency. You must be mobile and play with or without the ball,” said Ouaddou.

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“When pressing, we must recover the ball together. Someone who cannot do this-someone who is perhaps stagnant-cannot play at a high level and cannot fit into my team.”