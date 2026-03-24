Future of Kaizer Chiefs target remains uncertain

Simba have already secured Maema's compatriot, Rushine De Reuck, on a contract beyond this season.

The future of Kaizer Chiefs target Neo Maema remains undecided, with a return to South Africa still on the cards despite his impressive spell at Simba FC in Tanzania.

According to sources close to the player, a permanent stay at Simba has not been completely ruled out, although several PSL clubs are also monitoring his situation with keen interest.

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The highly rated midfielder is currently on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrivals of Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho and Katlego Ntsabeleng.

Maema has previously been linked with Amakhosi, although Maema has consistently avoided being drawn into speculation over a potential move to Naturena.

“There are a number of clubs in the PSL that have shown interest, but it will become clearer towards the end of the season what the future holds, even though Simba are also keen for him to remain,” a source told Mgosi Squad.

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Simba have already secured Maema’s compatriot, Rushine De Reuck, on a contract beyond this season. It remains to be seen where the former Bloemfontein Celtic playmaker will end up, but one thing is certain, he is not short of admirers.