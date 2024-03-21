Local Soccer

21 Mar 2024

AmaTuks coach wants to learn from the continent’s best Mamelodi Sundowns

'We've got a draw against a very difficult team and of course one of the best teams on the continent,' said Tuks coach Tlisane Motaung.

Tlisane Motaung - TUKS

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung is well aware of the task facing his side against Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung is under no illusion of the task that lies ahead after being drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Motaung, as expected, was full of praise for his Tshwane rivals. He’s hoping the capital city derby will be a learning curve for his players when they come up against their more superior opponents.

Tuks, who are now campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, knocked out DStv Premiership club Moroka Swallows in the previous round.

‘A very difficult team’

“We’ve got a draw against a very difficult team and of course one of the best teams on the continent,” he said.

“The most important thing is to allow our players an opportunity to be at this stage with the best team to really learn and compete. More than anything, they must not put pressure on themselves because our plan is very simple and that is to do things that we feel have been working for us this season.

“We know that on the day, we will have to be very superb and it’s what we are going to work on. Ultimately, the game belongs to the players and it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talent.”

Motaung takes courage from fellow first division side Maritzburg United, who showed character against Sundowns in the last round. The KwaZulu-Natal based team were resolute at the back but they eventually conceded two goals in the last 15 minutes.

“As professionals, we need to always be motivated in facing challenges that come before us and that’s how you make your mark in my view,” he added.

“Yes, I think Maritzburg for about 70 minutes did well and stuck to their game plan. Their players applied themselves well and it was very impressive from them.

“The last 20 minutes that’s when they found loopholes. Of course, when you are playing against a great team like Sundowns, those things will happen. It depends on how you are going to react.

“More than anything, I want to take the pressure off the players. I want them to enjoy this moment and make a mark for themselves playing against the best team on the continent.”

AmaTuks are also gunning for automatic promotion to top flight football. They are second on the national first division table behind leaders Magesi.

