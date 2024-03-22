Teko: What Chiefs need to do to get back to winning trophies

He may not have fulfilled his dream of playing for Kaizer Chiefs, but that did not stop Teko Modise from achieving football stardom.



A few years ago Modise revealed that he would have snubbed Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns if Chiefs had called him and asked him to join them when he wanted to leave SuperSport United for a bigger club in 2007. That call never came and he joined the Buccaneers instead, before moving on to Sundowns in 2011.

A self-confessed Chiefs fan, Modise continues to look at what is happening in Naturena with keen eyes, as Amakhosi’s trophy drought continues. Chiefs have now gone nine seasons without a trophy. They were recently knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by struggling Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

Modise, who is one of the ambassadors for the Nedbank Cup, believes that going back to their roots and playing the ‘Chiefs way’ could be what the club needs in order to return to their glory days.

The former Bafana Bafana star also thinks having club legends on the Chiefs bench could help Amakhosi in their quest to return to winning ways.

“Chiefs have changed coaches. In the last two seasons, they have had three different coaches and three different styles of play,” said Modise in an interview with Phakaaathi.

“I think the biggest thing that needs to happen at Kaizer Chiefs is to go back to the culture of what Kaizer Chiefs is … the way Kaizer Chiefs play. It’s something we have not seen in a long time and that means maybe they need to find the coach that will instill this kind of play and the players that will buy into it.



“I also think that what might help is to have people on the bench that understand the Black and Gold, players that have played for the club and won trophies with the club.

“That will remind the players about the importance of winning trophies. You need to have legends closer to the club if you want to succeed because there’s certain information that coaches are unable to get to the players, but legends can.”