AmaZulu announce major club changes ahead of first game

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

The long awaited list of new AmaZulu FC players has finally been released as the team gears up for the new DStv Premiership season.

The club president, Sandile Zungu announced that they have signed nine players.

“AmaZulu had a successful six-week program to prepare for the season,” said Zungu.

“We played 12 games against teams from KZN and eSwatini, winning 11 of them.

“We are happy to announce that we have signed new players with contracts ranging from three to four years,” explained Zungu.

AmaZulu also parted with 14 players, including those who were sold. However, most of them were released from their contracts.

“Over time, we will announce other changes in the group, if there are any,” said Zungu.

There are also changes in the club’s kindergarten coaches as Reneilwe Letsholonyane takes charge of the DStv Diski Challenge team.

“On the AmaZulu bench there will be the following prominent coaches, namely Pablo Franco Martin (coach), Aitor van den Brule (first assistant), Siboniso Nini Vilakazi (second assistant) and Wayne Sandilands (goalkeeper coach).

“Motuba Mokoena was appointed to the team manager position after the departure of Qedi Dlamini.

Letsholonyane gets new AmaZulu position

“We wish to thank the Qedi for his good work for AmaZulu over the years.

“Efforts to find a director and public relations officer are still going well.

“Announcements will be made later when these plans are completed,” continued Zungu.

The following changes will also occur within the technical frameworks of youth.

In the U15: Taoni Banda has been promoted to the position of head coach and will be assisted by Princess Motaung.

In the U17: Brice Petersen moves up to u17 and will be assisted by Amanda Sithole.

In the U19: Andile Cele continues as the head coach of the U19 but will also take up the position of deputy coach in the DDC team.

In DDC: Reneilwe Letsholonyane is the new coach of DDC working with Andile Cele, Aubrey Vilakazi, Sanele Dlamini, Mkhuliseni Mkhize and Bukelani Mthembu who will be the manager of the team.

New players: Wayde Jooste (32), Rowan Human (22), Victorien Adebayor (26), Celimpilo Ngema (26), Siyanda Hlangabeza (22), Victor Letsoalo (30), Mlondi Mbanjwa (26), Andile Kwanele Mbanjwa (25) ), Mfanafuthi Mkhize (27).

The released players are: Guily Manziba, Rally Bwalya, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Keegan Buchanan, Dumisani Zuma, Jean Noel Amonome, Thendo Mukumela, Lankie Khoza, Thabo Qalinge, Sbongakonke Ndlovu, Kabelo Makola, Samkelo Mgwazela, Sphelele Zulu, Jody February and Gabadinho Mhango.



AmaZulu will face Royal AM in the KZN derby at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.