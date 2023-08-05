Timm expecting tough season opener against Stellenbosch

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is expecting tough season opener against Stellenbosch FC, but the midfielder believes that their successful pre-season training will help the club to have a good start to the new season.



The Buccaneers will meet Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.



Timm believes their pre-season preparations which included a tour in Spain has made them confident enough to get a good positive result against Stellies.

“The tour was very productive, we enjoyed it a lot. At the same time, it was just a continuation of what we did last season and preparation for the upcoming season. I think we have done well enough and we are confident enough going into our first fixture of the league,” said the midfielder.

“First games are very important to get a good start. We know the type of opponent we are coming up against, very robust, full of energy and enthusiasm. But hopefully the preparations we did during pre-season will be enough for us to get the desired results.”

The Buccaneers midfielder believes getting maximum points in their opening fixture of the season will motivate them to do well for the remainder of the season.

“It is very important to get three points, it will set the right tone for the season which will be a tight schedule. So, it will go a long way for us to get good results after that.”

Bucs will also be competing in the Caf Champions League this season after finishing second in the 2022/23 season.

“We are a big club and you want to compete in all fronts and all competitions. Having depth won’t hurt and on top of that it’s quality depth as well. I think it’s going to go a long way. I think we just need to move in one direction as a group. Sometimes it’s hard to manage a big group, but we have enough senior players to allow us to move in one direction and work towards a common goal,” concluded Timm.