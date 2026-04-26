Any scoreline is possible in Soweto derby, says Pirates’ Xoki

"If anyone needs motivation for the Soweto derby, then they are at the wrong club because the game speaks for itself," said Xoki.

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says it is possible for the Buccaneers to wallop Kaizer Chiefs again when the teams play in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).



The Buccaneers handed Amakhosi a 3- drubbing in the reverse fixture at the same venue in February this year.



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Speaking ahead of the game, Xoki says the Buccaneers are capable of hammering their Soweto rivals again.



“We see the preparations going into these games. Yes, in a big game like that [Soweto Derby], we expect maybe a bit of resistance from the opposition, but once we click, any scoreline is possible with our team because we have hungry young players who are doing so well for the club,” said Xoki

“We have people who are pushing them behind the scenes. For us, once we see the scoreline, we are not really surprised. We get encouragement that the processes are going well, and we have to make sure that we keep it that way.”

Bucs players highly motivated

Xoki added that the Pirates players are highly motivated ahead of the Soweto derby.



“If anyone needs motivation for the Soweto derby, then they are at the wrong club because the game speaks for itself.



“Growing up, it is probably every player’s dream to play in the derby one day, and all of us who are involved in it should be honoured and privileged to be here. We should then ensure that we leave our mark and make sure we are also on the right side of Soweto derby history,” commented Xoki.

Team news

The Buccaneers head into the derby on the back of an impressive eight-match unbeaten run, including a recent emphatic 3-0 win over AmaZulu. However, the hosts are not without setbacks: defender Tapelo Xoki and midfielder Sihle Nduli are still recovering from serious injuries. On the bright side, attacking leaders Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have returned to action.



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Amakhosi. on the other side, are unbeaten in six consecutive matches, though their recent goalless draw with Polokwane City exposed some finishing issues. The main headache for the coaching staff is a crisis at the heart of defence. Aiden McCarthy will face a late fitness test and if he fails to recover in time, the visitors could be forced to field an experimental centre-back pairing against the league’s most dangerous attack.