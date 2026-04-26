Chiefs hold Pirates to a Soweto derby draw to dent their title hopes

Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was named Man of the Match after the game.

Orlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership title hopes took a significant dent following a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



Pule Mmodi gave Amakhosi the lead after the hour mark, but Kamogelo Sebelebele eualised for the Buccaneers with fifteen minutes to go before full time to make sure that the spoils are shared in Soweto.



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The game was delayed for over 45 minutes to allow the thousands of fans who were still outside the stadium to enter the venue.



There was to be further drama before the kick-as Chiefs players left the pitch after a fight broke out in the stands, but the Pirates players continued to warm up.

Even though there was plenty of action from both sides, the teams failed to create clear goalscoring opportunities in the first half.

Oswin Appollis thought he had given the Buccaneers the lead in the 21st minute, but the goal was disallowed by referee Abongile Tom for an offside.

Pirates had to make a forced change in the 35th minute after Tshepanmg Moremi failed to recover from his hamstring injury. He was replaced by Patrick Maswanganyi.

The game started at a frantic pace with both teams throwing everything at each other, but the goalkeepers were not required to make any saves in the first 30 minutes of the match. It was Petersen who eventually made a routine save in the 37th minute from an Appollis long range shot.

Five minutes later, Petersen produced a double save to keep Amakhosi in the game. The Chiefs goalkeeper did well to parry Sebelebele’s shot and then denied Yanela Mbuthuma from the rebound.

The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Pirates came out with guns blazing in the second half, but it was Chiefs who took the lead after in the 62nd minute when Mmodi tapped home a perfectly weighted cross from Wandile Duba.

The goal seemed to shake Pirates as they took the game to Pirates in search of the equaliser and they were rewarded for their efforts when Sebelebele scored in the 75th minute following a nice build-up from the hosts.

Pirates then took control of the game, but despite their dominance in the closing stages of the match, they could not find the winning goal.



Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was named Man of the Match after the game.