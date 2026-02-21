PSL

At last, a PSL title fight worth the hype

By Katlego Modiba

21 February 2026

02:24 pm

The margin for error is now razor thin and the champions are not surrendering quietly.

Mamelodi Sundowns - Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns got the better of Orlando Pirates on Wednesday. But who will win the title race? Picture: Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix

For the first time in years, the Betway Premiership title race genuinely feels alive. Orlando Pirates lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, and that result has made the championship battle more compelling.

It’s been a long time since there has been this level of buzz around the domestic title race. Sundowns’ era of dominance, eight league titles in a row, has been built on consistency, depth and ruthless efficiency. In most of those seasons, the race felt decided long before the final stretch. 

A different tension

This campaign, however, carries a different tension and the huge turnouts at matches are no coincidence. Pirates, in my view, failed their first major examination in their quest to end Sundowns’ dominance. 

Title races are more psychological than anything else and this was an opportunity to dent the champions confidence. Instead, Sundowns walked away with three points and a surge in belief. However, the broader picture still suggests that this race is far from settled and there will be more twists and turns. 

Keep an eye on Sekhukhune United as the dark horses because they might still be the king makers. Squad depth plus experience usually decide the outcome of the championship and that is where Sekhukhune may fold when the heat is on. 

As for Kaizer Chiefs, they may speak like contenders, but reality suggests otherwise. Co-coaches Cedic Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef face a demanding second half of the season, and it is difficult to see them navigating through it successfully. Their failure in the CAF Confederation Cup still hangs over the Chiefs project and expecting a title charge under these circumstances feels unrealistic.

Experience matters now and this is where Sundowns are dangerous. They understand rotation and how to apply scoreboard pressure. They will believe they can turn the screws and overhaul Pirates at the summit.

And yet, I still lean slightly towards Pirates to win the league. However, they missed a golden chance to shake Sundowns’ resolve. Instead, the Brazilians will be energised by the victory over their closest rivals.

The run-in will be brutal, especially with the added demands of the CAF Champions League. 

A superb advert for SA football

Pirates will hope Sundowns’ CAF Champions League commitments will be a distraction. I firmly believe that fixture congestion can tilt a title race. Most importantly, this is a superb advert for South African football. Packed stands, narrow points difference and genuine uncertainty at the top, that’s what a healthy league race should look like. 

Will Pirates end the dynasty, or will Sundowns show their powers of recovery once again? Only time will tell. What’s certain is that the margin for error is now razor thin and the champions are not surrendering quietly.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

