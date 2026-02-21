Cardoso credits Sundowns setup for León’s form

'There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the new players that arrive and the way we play,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shed light on striker Brayan León’s explosive start to his South African career, praising both the player’s impact and the environment that has helped him settle quickly.

Leon on fire for Sundowns

The Colombian forward has made an immediate impression since joining from top-flight side Independiente Medellín in January. León has already netted six goals in seven appearances across all competitions, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Brazilians.

His latest contribution was a clinical brace that powered Sundowns to a gritty 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

That performance was preceded by another two-goal display in the CAF Champions League win over MC Alger last weekend. Cardoso believes the team culture has played a major role in accelerating the 25-year-old’s adaptation at Chloorkop.

‘Scoring goals obviously gives him energy’

“The adaptation of the players that have arrived has been very good because of the group we have at the club and the work we do together in order to make them identify as quick as possible with the way we want to play,” he said.

“There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the new players that arrive and the way we play. Scoring goals obviously gives him energy and he scored goals from the friendly matches that we played.

“We depend on the players and we just need to provide them with conditions to play good. It gives acceptance from the group when a player shows quality and doubles the energy towards himself.”

Leon’s next chance to shine will come on Saturday when Sundowns take on TS Galaxy in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.