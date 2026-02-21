PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Cardoso credits Sundowns setup for León’s form

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

21 February 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the new players that arrive and the way we play,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Brayan Leon - Mamelodi Sundowns

Brayan Leon has hit the ground running at Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shed light on striker Brayan León’s explosive start to his South African career, praising both the player’s impact and the environment that has helped him settle quickly. 

Leon on fire for Sundowns

The Colombian forward has made an immediate impression since joining from top-flight side Independiente Medellín in January. León has already netted six goals in seven appearances across all competitions, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Brazilians. 

His latest contribution was a clinical brace that powered Sundowns to a gritty 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

That performance was preceded by another two-goal display in the CAF Champions League win over MC Alger last weekend. Cardoso believes the team culture has played a major role in accelerating the 25-year-old’s adaptation at Chloorkop.

‘Scoring goals obviously gives him energy’

“The adaptation of the players that have arrived has been very good because of the group we have at the club and the work we do together in order to make them identify as quick as possible with the way we want to play,” he said.

“There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the new players that arrive and the way we play. Scoring goals obviously gives him energy and he scored goals from the friendly matches that we played.

“We depend on the players and we just need to provide them with conditions to play good. It gives acceptance from the group when a player shows quality and doubles the energy towards himself.”

Leon’s next chance to shine will come on Saturday when Sundowns take on TS Galaxy in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Nedbank Cup TS Galaxy F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future
News ‘We want to close down and leave for good’: Joburg businesses without water for nine months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News