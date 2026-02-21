Sundowns stunned by Galaxy in Nedbank Cup upset

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made wholesale changes to his line-up.

Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-0 defeat to fellow Betway Premiership side TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Rockets on fire

Sphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga scored the decisive goals as the Rockets booked their place in the quarterfinals of the season-ending competition at the expense of the Tshwane giants.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made wholesale changes to his line-up, with Nuno Santos the only survivor from the 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in midweek. The move backfired as Galaxy raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 45 minutes against a timid-looking Sundowns side.

Divine Lunga gave away possession in the 20th minute while trying to play out from the back, and Ngwenya pounced, racing through on goal before slotting the ball beyond the reach of Denis Onyango.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors as another defensive error allowed the Rockets to extend their lead. Thato Sibiya fouled Seluleko Mahlambi inside the box and the referee was left with no choice but to point to the spot.

Zindoga stepped up and calmly sent Onyango the wrong way from 12 yards to give the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead against a makeshift Sundowns line-up.

Sundowns changes don’t help

Cardoso responded with changes after the break, introducing Tashreeq Matthews and Thapelo Morena in place of Kutlwano Letlhaku and Sibiya. Matthews nearly made an immediate impact but was denied by goalkeeper Ira Tape after weaving his way into the box and unleashing a firm shot on target in the 50th minute.

Even the introduction of Themba Zwane, Aubrey Modiba and Brayan León failed to produce the desired response as Galaxy held firm for a deserved victory. This was a second time Galaxy have eliminated Sundowns from a cup competition in recent seasons.