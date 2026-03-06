PSL

Austrian club extends contract of Sundowns target

By Khaya Ndubane

6 March 2026

Van Wyk joined Ried from Stellenbosch FC in 2024.

Austrian club extends contract of Sundowns target

Antonio Van Wyk has signed a contract extension with SV Ried. Photo: SV Ried/X

Austrian outfit SV Ried have extended the contract of forward Antonio van Wky to thwart interest from potential suitors including Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians were said to be keen to bring Van Wyk back to South Africa in the previous transfer window, but their offer was reportedly rejected by Ried.

ALSO READ: Cardoso fumes over disallowed goal, renews call for VAR

The club has now moved swiftly to extend the 23-year-old’s deal until the end of the 2026/27 season.

“SV Oberbank Ried has exercised its option to extend the 23-year-old’s contract until the end of the 2027 season.

“We are delighted that Antonio will continue to stay in Ried and wish him all the best,” read a statement from the club on their official website.

SV Ried sporting director Wolfgang Fiala confirmed interest in Van Wyk in the past transfer window, saying the move to extend his contract was therefore a logical step.

“Over the past 18 months, and especially during our time in the Bundesliga, Antonio has developed into an absolute game-changer,” said Fiala.

“He has adapted well to European football and demonstrates his qualities on the pitch week after week. As a result, there was already a lot of interest in him during the winter transfer window. 

“For us, this move was therefore a logical step and we are looking forward to the coming weeks with Antonio.”

OPINION: In the absence of VAR, let’s hear from PSL referees

Van Wyk joined Ried from Stellenbosch FC in 2024 and after struggling for game time last season, the forward has since become an important figure for the club this season, scoring three goals and making four assists in 23 appearances. 

