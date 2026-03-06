Chiefs coaches need results and ‘they must come quick’

"The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come," Motaung Jnr told Kaizer Chiefs radio.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been told they need to start winning matches again as soon as possible,.

This was confirmed on Friday by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Chiefs coaches feeling the heat

The under pressure pair have endured a torrid few weeks at the helm of Amakhosi. Knocked out of both the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup, Chiefs have also lost three Betway Premiership games in a row to all-but disappear from the title race.

“The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come and they must come quick,” Motaung Jnr told Kaizer Chiefs radio, according to iDiski Times.

“As a club, we’re constantly evaluating ourselves, our processes and there’s a ton of work that has been done behind the scenes, which is one thing people must know.

“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in insolation, the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year.

“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now, what needs to be done to get there and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.

“I understand the frustrations and people want answers, and it’s about results, we need results and they must come quickly.”

Motaung Jnr’s wish to play Champions League football does seem slightly unrealistic, with Chiefs currently 14 points away from joint league leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Only the top two in the Premiership will qualify for next year’s Champions League.

‘We can win three or four on the trot’

“Just like it’s three league games on the trot (we lost), we can win three or four on the trot, that’s football and it’s all about what we do right now, coming together, we know the task that faces us. Win the next game and we’re back up there.”

Chiefs’ next game is at home to Durban City on March 15, followed by another home game against Magesi FC on March 21.