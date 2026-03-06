PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs coaches need results and ‘they must come quick’

Picture of Jonty Mark

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

6 March 2026

05:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come," Motaung Jnr told Kaizer Chiefs radio.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says Chiefs still want to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been told they need to start winning matches again as soon as possible,.

ALSO READ: Benni still dreams of coaching Kaizer Chiefs

This was confirmed on Friday by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Chiefs coaches feeling the heat

The under pressure pair have endured a torrid few weeks at the helm of Amakhosi. Knocked out of both the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup, Chiefs have also lost three Betway Premiership games in a row to all-but disappear from the title race.

“The stance is that the coaches understand the responsibility that faces them, they understand the results must come and they must come quick,” Motaung Jnr told Kaizer Chiefs radio, according to iDiski Times.

“As a club, we’re constantly evaluating ourselves, our processes and there’s a ton of work that has been done behind the scenes, which is one thing people must know.

“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in insolation, the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year.

“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now, what needs to be done to get there and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.

“I understand the frustrations and people want answers, and it’s about results, we need results and they must come quickly.”

Motaung Jnr’s wish to play Champions League football does seem slightly unrealistic, with Chiefs currently 14 points away from joint league leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Only the top two in the Premiership will qualify for next year’s Champions League.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘We can win three or four on the trot’

“Just like it’s three league games on the trot (we lost), we can win three or four on the trot, that’s football and it’s all about what we do right now, coming together, we know the task that faces us. Win the next game and we’re back up there.”

ALSO READ: Galaxy looking to go all the way in Nedbank Cup

Chiefs’ next game is at home to Durban City on March 15, followed by another home game against Magesi FC on March 21.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Kaizer Motaung Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Zille slams ANC over Joburg collapse, unveils five priority rescue plan [VIDEO]
Politics ‘False and ‘unfounded’, Motsepe denies ANC presidential ambitions
News Madlanga rebukes ‘hat trick’ claim as Suliman Carrim says he could be third witness killed
News Army to blow up dams in the Kruger National Park – Here’s why
Politics This is why Alan Winde came to a legislature sitting ‘pants-less’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News