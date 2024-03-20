Williams – People don’t give Sundowns credit for anything

Ronwen Williams has added his voice to those that don’t believe Mamelodi Sundowns get the credit they deserve for their record-breaking showing this season.

The Brazilians are unbeaten in 18 league games. The 1-1 draw against SuperSport United stretched their overall unbeaten streak to a record-extending 42 games in the DStv Premiership.

With 12 games left to play in the league, it’s hard to see who will stop the well-oiled yellow machine from winning a seventh successive premiership title.

The reigning champions are 13 points ahead second-placed Orlando Pirates on the log and they have two games in hand over their rivals.

“It’s (PSL) very competitive and we can see that but I don’t think people give us credit for anything that we do and the way we play,” Williams told Phakaaathi.

“To play every three days in all these different competitions and do well is not easy. People think that we buy the best players and automatically we should be the best but that’s not the case.

“We do so much hard work on the field and in the boardroom. We do so much analysis and so many corrections for each and every game. Even at training we do corrections and that’s what makes us who we are. It’s not about the names because in the last game that we have played, I think I got about eight corrections to do but people won’t see that. They only see that saves that I make and the build-up play.”

Potent weapon

It’s an open secret that extensive profiling is what gives Masandawana the edge over their rivals. Williams adds that the work that goes on behind the scenes is perhaps their most potent weapon.

“We put so much emphasis on being the best that we can be and we are so hard on ourselves because we want to be the best at everything that we do,” he said.

“We know sometimes it’s impossible but we strive so hard to be close to perfection but people won’t give us credit. We know the work that we are doing and the technical team always congratulates us because they know the struggles that we we go through and the hard work that we put in everyday.

“I think they appreciate us more as well as Masandawana supporters. As much as people think we’ve got the right to win but that is not the case. If that was the case then we wouldn’t even do corrections and analysis. We would just go into games without studying our opponents but we don’t take things for granted.”