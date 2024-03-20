Broos gives update on Khoza meeting

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos led his team to a third place finish at the AFCON, despite feeling he was not given enough time by the PSL to prepare his team. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana head Hugo Broos says he has met Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, but that the meeting did not last long because Khoza wants all 16 DStv Premiership sides to be included in the discussions.

Broos was angry with the PSL for not granting the South African Football Association’s request to stop the season on December 24 last year, to give Bafana more time to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The season ran instead right up until the last day of 2023, giving Bafana only two weeks or so to prepare for their opening AFCON match.

Bafana exceeded expectations at the AFCON in the Ivory Coast by winning the bronze medal, but Broos still said after the tournament that he planned to meet with Khoza, to discuss the PSL being more amenable in terms of helping South African national teams.

‘It was not a long meeting’

“I had a meeting with Mr Khoza, and I understand what he said,” Broos admitted this week from Algeria, where Bafana are preparing for international friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

“It was not a long meeting, he just said that he is representing 16 professional teams, and said ‘I don’t want to only have the discussion with you and me, it is much better that other people are also there, I can’t take decisions on my own or speak for them (the teams).’

“So we postponed the meeting and we will have the meeting when I am back in South Africa at the end of April after Easter. I could understand his (Khoza’s) feelings about that.”