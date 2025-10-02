Bafana’s Broos on World Cup qualifying blunder – ‘We all know we made mistakes’

'I am responsible. I am the coach, I should have known,' said Broos.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has called on people to stop looking for a scapegoat, as South Africa head into their final two Group C 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers three points worse off.

Fifa sanction

World footballing body Fifa announced this week that Bafana had been penalised for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in their March 21 qualifier against Lesotho.

Mokoena was supposed to be suspended after already picking up two yellow cards in qualifying. Bafana originally won the match 2-0, but that was changed by Fifa, as per their rules, to a 3-0 win for Lesotho.

The decision has dropped Bafana to second place in Group C on 14 points, though they only trail leaders Benin by one goal on goal difference. Only the winners of the group are guaranteed a place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie announced this week that they would be conducting a “thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction.”

Broos was not interested, however, in playing the blame game.

“People have to stop looking at who is responsible. We all know we made mistakes,” said Broos.

“Between the first and yellow card for Teboho (that led to his suspension) was 16 months. We played in the AFCON (finals), we played AFCON qualifiers and then we played the World Cup (qualifiers).

“It shouldn’t have happened (the mistake) but it is understandable. I see already the minister (McKenzie) wants to investigate who is responsible.

“I am responsible. I am the coach, I should have known. My technical staff are responsible, they didn’t tell me. The team manager is responsible, the player is responsible and the administration of Safa is responsible.

‘We will do everything we can’

“People need to focus on the two games coming up and support us like they already have in the months before.”

Bafana do have, on paper, easier games left than Benin. Bafana will play Zimbabwe on October 10 in a game that is technically away from home but is being played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

They will then finish off their Group C campaign against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium four days later.

Benin, meanwhile, are left with away games against Rwanda and Nigeria.

“We will do everything we can with 100 percent to win these two games,” added Broos.

“For me now there is extra motivation and I will also try and put that in the players’ heads.

“There is one goal of difference (between Bafana and Benin).

“Can they score more against Nigeria and Rwanda than us against Zimbabwe and Rwanda? Maybe after the first game we are already a goal in front.”

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders

Malibongwe Khoza, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba. Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thabang Matuludi, Samukelo Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha

Strikers

Thapelo Morena, Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng