Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

31 Jan 2025

08:53 am

Bafana’s Broos delighted to see less ‘fat-ass’ players in the PSL

'How can you play at a high level when you have an ass like that? You need to be an athlete,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos says there were too many unfit players in the PSL when he arrived. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos believes the Premier Soccer League has improved greatly since he took over as Bafana Bafana head coach in 2021.

ALSO READ: Broos warns Pirates’ Mofokeng to choose his next step wisely

The Belgian admitted in an interview this week that he was astounded when he arrived at the fitness of some “fat-ass” players.

Broos – ‘Already a change’

“We can see already a change in the PSL,” said Broos.

“There are still games where you say ‘oh well (this isn’t good). But in the beginning there were games when I couldn’t believe my eyes at the level of the game and the players. We called them fat-ass players.

“You see them sometimes (now), but you see them less. How can you play at a high level when you have an ass like that? You need to be an athlete. If you don’t live like a professional, you don’t train well and you don’t go to gym, you are finished.”

Broos believes the improvement in the standard of the PSL means he is also now more confident it will not be a problem when key players get injured. One example is Sundowns maestro Themba Zwane. Zwane is only now back on the training pitch with Masandawana after rupturing his achilles tendon playing for Bafana last year.

Zwane probably not ready for Bafana in March

The Bafana coach does not think Zwane will be ready in time for vital 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin at the end of March.

“I don’t think we can count on him (Zwane) in March,” added Broos.

“By June I think he will be sharp and ready. But (Patrick) Maswanganyi did very well in the last game. And we have (Relebohile) Mofokeng. He can also play in that position, so I am less worried than I was the moment Themba was injured.

ALSO READ: Broos gives clarity on Bafana future

“We can also count on Themba to come back. But we also have to think that he is 35. With an injury like that, I think it will be good, no problem, but we must hope he again finds his rhythm. It will be hard for one year.”

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos South African Premier Division (PSL)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s a warzone and we are not prepared
News ‘I cry silently at night for him’ – widow of SANDF soldier killed in DRC
South Africa Lamola warns attacks on SA soldiers in DRC a potential ‘war crime’ [VIDEO]
News ‘He was scared and depressed’: Father says soldier’s death in DRC could have been avoided
South Africa ‘They are arresting my child because they don’t like her father,’ Zuma says [VIDEOS]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES