Bafana ‘can’t wait’ for Nigeria AFCON battle

'It will be another tough encounter against another tough team,' said defender Grant Kekana.

Bafana Bafana are ready for a “tough” encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Wednesday at the Stade Bouake in the Ivory Coast.



Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Thabang Monare and Nkosinathi Sibisi all used that adjective in discussing the game with Safa Media yesterday, a match that gives Bafana a chance of reaching a first Africa Cup of Nations final since 1998.



Nigeria will certainly be favourites to beat Bafana, with a host of top overseas-based players in their ranks, and an imposing record against South Africa on the international stage.



But Hugo Broos’ side have already shown themselves to be more than a match for higher-rated opposition, especially when they stunned World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-0 in the last-16.



“It will be another tough encounter against another tough team,” said central defender Kekana, who after coming in following the opening defeat to Mali, has formed a brilliant partnership at this tournament with his Sundowns team-mate Mothobi Mvala.



“They (Nigeria) have good players and I think it will need a lot from us,” he added.



“We will do a lot of digging and analysis. It is a game we can’t wait to play.”

Master defending

Bafana left back Modiba pointed to the defensive strength of Nigeria, who have conceded just one open goal in this tournament, sealing four consecutive clean sheets en route to the last-four.



Then again, Bafana have matched that record of four clean sheets in a row, while only conceding one more goal than their opponents. As such a tight, tense encounter can be expected in Bouake, perhaps similar to Bafana’s quarterfinal against Cape Verde.



If the game does go to penalties, Bafana will certainly have confidence that Ronwen Williams will be able to repeat his heroics, though Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been a revelation at this tournament for the Super Eagles.



While Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was seen as Nigeria’s key attacker at this year’s competition, he has only one goal so far, while it is Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman who has shone with three.



There is a similar theme in the Bafana side, where Al-Ahly forward Percy Tau has taken a back seat in the Bafana side to the likes of Sundowns legend Themba Zwane, Orlando Pirates strker Evidence Makgopa and midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena.