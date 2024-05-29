Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

29 May 2024

02:00 pm

Pirates striker Mabasa not worried about Bafana snub

“For me, it’s not something that I think about quite a lot," says the PSL top goalscorer.

Pirates striker Mabasa not worried about Bafana snub

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates during the 2024 Nedbank Cup final media day at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Tuesday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Tshegofatso Mabasa is taking a leaf out of Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane’s book, saying just like him, he will receive his Bafana Bafana call-up if it’s meant to happen.

WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players of lacking personality

The Orlando Pirates striker was snubbed by Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

His exclusion from the Bafana squad came as a surprise to many considering that Mabasa won the DStv Premiership golden boot after finishing the season with 16 goals, one ahead of Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners.

“In all honesty not really. Yes, each and every player wants to play for the national team. But I believe if it’s meant to happen, it will happen at some point,” said Mabasa.

“Look at Mshishi (Themba Zwane) what happened with him? He wasn’t selected at all and now he is being selected in each and every camp.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Lorch ‘in tears’ after Instagram video goes viral

“So, for me, it’s not something that I think about quite a lot. Yes, I have been doing well, and like I said if it’s meant to happen it will happen.

“So, I’m not worried about that at all,” Mabasa added.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Tshegofatso Mabasa World Cup

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa
Local Soccer WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players for lacking personality
Elections Elections 2024: These are the battlegrounds you need to watch
Elections Jacob Zuma dominates social media discourse as SA heads to the polls
Elections ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Holomisa’s voting station drama

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES