Pirates striker Mabasa not worried about Bafana snub

“For me, it’s not something that I think about quite a lot," says the PSL top goalscorer.

Tshegofatso Mabasa is taking a leaf out of Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane’s book, saying just like him, he will receive his Bafana Bafana call-up if it’s meant to happen.



WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players of lacking personality



The Orlando Pirates striker was snubbed by Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.



His exclusion from the Bafana squad came as a surprise to many considering that Mabasa won the DStv Premiership golden boot after finishing the season with 16 goals, one ahead of Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners.



“In all honesty not really. Yes, each and every player wants to play for the national team. But I believe if it’s meant to happen, it will happen at some point,” said Mabasa.

“Look at Mshishi (Themba Zwane) what happened with him? He wasn’t selected at all and now he is being selected in each and every camp.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Lorch ‘in tears’ after Instagram video goes viral

“So, for me, it’s not something that I think about quite a lot. Yes, I have been doing well, and like I said if it’s meant to happen it will happen.

“So, I’m not worried about that at all,” Mabasa added.