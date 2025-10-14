Bafana replace injured striker Foster

Cupido scored his first Bafana goal in June against Mozambique.

Bafana Bafana have called up Stellenbosch striker Ashley Cupido to replace an injured Lyle Foster for their crucial Group C 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Tuesday evening at Mbombela Stadium.

Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana matchday squad due to an injury. After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.#BafanaPride@SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/jj4umgy4RG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 14, 2025

Burnley striker Foster was injured in Bafana’s goalless draw with Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Cupido’s first Bafana strike

Cupido scored his first Bafana goal for Hugo Broos’ side in a friendly against Mozambique in June. This season he has made nine appearances for Stellies in all competitions, and has yet to score a goal.

Foster’s absence is a blow to Bafana in their bid to beat Rwanda. Broos’ side need to win to have a chance of topping Group C and qualifying automatically for the World Cup.

They may well to score a couple of goals if Benin and Nigeria draw on Tuesday evening. That would leave Benin and Bafana tied on top of the group, with goal difference the first factor in deciding who makes it to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Makgopa to start?

Bafana have already lost in-form Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners for these two matches. Orlando Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa has come into the squad, and looks likely to start against Rwanda in Foster’s absence.

Makgopa came on in the 84th minute of Friday’s draw with Zimbabwe. He has served Broos’ Bafana well in the past, especially at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals, where he led the line superbly as South Africa finished with a bronze medal.