Rwanda coach urges Kaizer Chiefs to release Ntwari

"I think if you don’t let him play, you let him go," said Amrouche.

Rwanda national team coach Adel Amrouche has urged to Kaizer Chiefs to either given Fiacre Ntwari more game time or let him go.



Ntwari, who joined Amakhosi from TS Galaxy at the start of last season, has found playing time hard to come by at the club with Brandon Petersen being preferred as the number one goalkeeper so far this season.



ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane won’t stay at Kaizer Chiefs, says club legend



Despite his lack of game time at Chiefs, Amrouche has continued to give the 26-year-old goalkeeper regular national team call-ups and is a regular starter for Amavubi.



Ntwari is expected to start in goals tonight when Rwanda face South Africa in a World Cup qualifier at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (kickoff is at 6pm).

Ntwari is ‘best goalkeeper’ in Africa

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Amrouche described Ntwari as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, saying he needs regular playing time at Chiefs or somewhere else.



“I had a good discussion with Ilyes [Mzoughi (Chiefs goalkeeper coach)]. I can’t interfere in the work of coaches, only to communicate and how to maintain Fiacre in good shape and also in that level of competition, it’s not easy. But I’m happy to have that level of collaboration with coaches everywhere, especially with the coaches at Kaizer Chiefs,” said Amrouche.

“With respect to the coach who plays, of course, this is football, and this is the choice of the coach. But Fiacre, in my opinion, is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa. He is very talented, very disciplined and very positive.

“I’ve never heard anything negative about his club, he loves the club, has very good contact with the teammates and also in his team, everyone loves him. It’s difficult he found me in the team because I give him confidence as well as the team, to be number one in the team.”



ALSO READ: Pirates and Chiefs renew interest in City defender

“I wish him all the best. I can’t talk because I respect the goalkeeper who plays and I respect the work of the coach. But I think if you don’t let him play, you let him go. It’s better they don’t stop the quality of one player like Fiacre,” concluded Amrouche.