Bafana’s Sithole – ‘I thought it could be the end’

'I am very proud to be back in the team again,' said the 26-year-old midfielder.

Bafana Bafana Sphephelo Sithole has admitted he thought his career might be over following the broken leg he suffered playing for his country in September of last year.

It has been a long road to recovery for the midfielder, who has not played for Bafana since that fateful game against South Sudan in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Bafana on the brink

Now, however, the 26-year-old is back and looking to help Bafana qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Hugo Broos’ side will play Zimbabwe on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and Rwanda four days later at the Mbombela Stadium. Two wins out of two are highly likely to send Bafana to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

“I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play football again,” said Sithole this week.

“With the injury I had, I thought it could be the end of my career. Fortunately now I am back with the team. It is good to be back, and I can see the team spirit. They guys were doing well when I was away, I was always urging them on. I am very proud to be back in the team again.”

Sithole did start for Bafana in their first four Fifa World Cup qualifiers, in a campaign that began way back in November 2023.

The Portugal-based midfielder was also a key member of Broos’ Bafana team that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast at the start of last year.

Midfield maestros

He excelled in a midfielder partnership with Teboho Mokoena that could be renewed on Friday against the Warriors. Bafana have a chance to make it through qualification for a World Cup finals since Carlos Queiroz guided the team to the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea (Queiroz, of course, was replaced by Jomo Sono for the finals).

Bafana did play in the 2010 Fifa World Cup but as the host nation they did not have to qualify.

“We had a meeting among ourselves … we know the Zimbabwe game is do or die,” added Sithole.

“We have to win it if we want to go to the World Cup. Everyone is prepared and knows that – we have to win no matter what. We also want to make the country proud. We haven’t qualified for a World Cup in 24 years so it is a big opportunity for us.”