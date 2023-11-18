Local Soccer

18 Nov 2023

Bafana’s Broos happy with three points after Benin fight back

Bafana’s 2-1 win took them top of Group C

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos looks on as Bafana Bafana fail to impress against Eswatini. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Hugo Broos is understandably happy with Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 win over Benin in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau gave Bafana a 2-0 half time lead before Steve Maunie pulled back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but South Africa held on for all three points.

Broos and his team have already ascended to the top of group C after their rivals drew their opening games. 

“We started very well. In the first half we did what we had to do by scoring,” Broos told the media at Moses Mabhida Stadium shortly after the game.

“But in the second half, I think Benin did the simple thing by kicking the ball up front to their centre forward who is very strong. They were more aggressive too and we panicked after conceding the goal because that was not part of the plan. 

“I told the players at half time to keep the score at 2-0 and try to get the third one but the goal of Benin totally changed the second half but we kept fighting until the end and that is the most important thing. 

“As I’ve said before the game that we’re in a tricky group because you see Benin plays and you’ve seen what happened with Nigeria. So every game will be a battle and have the result today and that is the most important thing.”

Bafana left Durban straight after the match to head back to Johannesburg where they will catch a flight to East Africa on Sunday for the game against Rwanda two days later.

