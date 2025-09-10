Bafana’s Mbule compared to Yaya Toure

‘When Sipho Mbule is at his best, nobody compares and he gives us more than Themba and I say this with all due respect to Themba Zwane,’ said Haskins.

Former professional footballer Marks Haskins has expressed his admiration for Sipho Mbule’s performances in Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium.

Drafted in as a late replacement for the injured Patrick Maswanganyi, the Orlando Pirates midfielder seized his chance in the national team.

Mbule delivered a commanding display in the 3-0 win over Lesotho before following it up with another influential performance in the 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles.

For coach Hugo Broos, who has long bemoaned the lack of a direct replacement for Themba Zwane, Mbule’s emergence offers much-needed creativity in midfield.

With Zwane nursing a minor injury, Mbule’s ability to dictate play has provided fresh hope in solving a long-standing issue for the national side.

“When Sipho Mbule is at his best, nobody compares and he gives us more than Themba and I say this with all due respect to Themba Zwane,” Haskins said on Radio 2000.

“When Mbule is at his best, nobody comes close and I don’t say this lightly. I’ve been saying this for years now that Mbule should not be in South Africa and he can easily play in the EPL in my opinion and he would not be out of place. If he’s in the right space, right frame of mind, fit and at his best, Mbule can play anywhere in the world.

“He is a special player and I’ve said this countless times that if you think of Yaya Toure, if Mbule can get his act together, he’s on that level.”

Haskins enjoyed a solid career with Jomo Cosmos, Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United. He now works as an analyst for SABC Sport, having made a smooth transition from playing to a respected voice in the game.