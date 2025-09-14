Betway PSL

Sundowns to challenge Ribeiro’s move to Spain – report

By Khaya Ndubane

14 September 2025

Prior to joining Leonesa, Ribeiro still had a year left on his Sundowns contract.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Mamelodi Sundowns are embroiled in a legal battle. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly set to take their ongoing battle with forward Lucas Ribeiro to the football tribunal.

On Friday, Spanish La Liga 2 side Cultural Deportiva Leonesa announced that they had signed Ribeiro on a free transfer. This was after the world football governing body FIFA issued his International Transfer Certificate.

READ MORE: Official: Lucas Ribeiro joins Spanish club

But according to SABC Sport, Leonesa will hold off on fielding him until the tribunal delivers its ruling.

“While Leonesa confirmed Ribeiro has signed a one-year deal, it is believed the Spanish outfit will hold off on fielding him until the tribunal delivers its ruling in the coming weeks,” reported the public broadcaster.

“SABC Sport understands, however, that FIFA’s decision to release the ITC does not amount to a ruling on the contractual dispute between Ribeiro and Sundowns

“Instead, the governing body acted under new regulations which prevent local associations — in this case SAFA — from clearing foreign players, a measure designed to avoid delays in cross-border transfers.

“Sources close to the situation have indicated that Sundowns, working alongside their legal team and SAFA, have been advised by FIFA to take the matter to the football tribunal for a definitive judgment.”

Prior to joining Leonesa, Ribeiro still had a year left on his Sundowns contract, with the club holding options to extend for two further seasons.

Meanwhile, Sundowns climbed to the summit of the Betway Premiership table with a commanding 3-0 victory over 10-man Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

READ MORE: Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past 10-man Magesi to go top

Iqraam Rayners netted a second-half brace after Kutlwano Letlhaku had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute following a sluggish start from both sides on what was a bumpy pitch in Atteridgeville.

