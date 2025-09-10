SABC partners with Hollywoodbets to broadcast AFCON for free

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that they have teamed up with Hollywoodbets to broadcasting the Africa Cup...

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that they have teamed up with Hollywoodbets to broadcasting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) free on their platforms.



In a statement, the public broadcaster stated that this collaboration will ensure that millions of South Africans have free access to all the games including those of Bafana Bafana.



ALSO READ: ‘One more win’ – Broos praises Bafana fight in Nigeria draw



The national team has qualified for the continental tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco between 21 December 2025 and 18 January 2026.



“This summer, The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will be coming LIVE to SABC 2, SABC Sport, SABC Plus and your favourite SABC radio stations, proudly supported by Hollywoodbood ets and SABC,” read a statement from SABC.

“From 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, millions of South Africans will have free and easy access to all 52 thrilling matches, rallying behind Bafana Bafana as they compete for continental glory. Fans can expect to experience every goal and victory.

“This collaboration ensures that millions of South Africans have free and easy access to all the excitement across multiple SABC platforms, reinforcing the unifying power of sport in the nation.

“In addition to AFCON 2025, SABC Sport and Hollywoodbets have joined forces to bring live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26, Horse Racing and English Premier League (EPL).

“Over the next three seasons, SABC Sport will broadcast 38 live Premier League matches per season, covering the 2025/2026 to 2027/2028 football seasons, furthering its commitment to making world-class sports accessible to all South Africans.”

Keletso Totlhanyo, head of SABC Sport said: “At the SABC, we believe sport is a powerful unifier. Our partnership with Hollywoodbets ensures that every South African can enjoy the passion and pride of our national teams and global sporting events for free, inaccessible ways.

“We look forward to bringing the energy of AFCON 2025 to homes nationwide and standing together behind Bafana Bafana. SABC Sport is also proud to continue its collaboration with Hollywoodbets beyond the AFCON, for future sporting events.”



ALSO READ: Mbokazi looks right at home in stellar Bafana display

Morgan Shandu, head of operations at Hollywoodbets added: “At Hollywoodbets, we’re proud to support our local communities and the sport that unites us all.

“Partnering with SABC again to bring AFCON to every South African home is an important step in making top-quality African football accessible to fans nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to share the excitement of this tournament and celebrate the passion of football lovers across the country.”