Banyana get their WAFCON title defence off to perfect start

Linda Motlhalo of South Africa (left) celebrates goal. during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana at Honneur Stadium in Oujda on Monday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana got their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations {WAFCON) title defence to a perfect start with a convincing 2-0 win over Ghana at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda on Monday.

First half goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe took the defending champions to the top of Group C.

With most Ghana players playing in the WAFCON for the first time and new coach Kim Lars Björkegren also leading them for the first time in a major tournament, the Black Queens were the underdogs in this encounter.

South Africa looked a bit disjointed in attack in the early stages of the match and they lost a lot of balls in the middle in the first 25 minutes of the match.

Dorris Obuaduwaa wasted a good chance to put Ghana in the lead in the 22nd minute when he was sent through on goal, but his tame shot failed to trouble goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and she was able to make a routine save.

Ghana were to pay for this miss when Banyana were awarded a penalty for a foul on Noxolo Cesane inside the box in the 27th minute. Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead sending Cynthia Komlan the wrong way from the resultant spot kick.

The goal seemed to inject some energy into the defending champions and they continued to pile on the pressure on Ghana. They were rewarded for their consistent attacks in the 33’ minute when Lebohang Ramalepe found Seoposenwe with a well weighted pass and she beat Komlan with a first-time shot.

Ghana looked rattled by the quick two goals from South Africa, but they managed to regain their rhythm and they launched attacks of their own.

Grace Asantewaa drew a good save from Dlamini in the 41st minute from long range and the Banyana goalkeeper did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick to make sure that Banyana took their 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Ghana started the second half the stronger of the sides and were unlucky not to reduce South Africa’s lead just after the hour mark when Kusi Alice hit the crossbar with a long-range shot.

Two minutes later Seoposenwe wasted a good chance to grab her brace and put the game beyond Ghana’s reach when he found herself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but she shot wide of goal.