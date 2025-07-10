Banyana look to maintain perfect start at WAFCON

“Tanzania is a team that is full of energy, a strong team," said Dlamini.

Andile Dlamini during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Final match between South Africa and Ghana at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco last Monday. Photo: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana will be looking for a second successive win in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they meet Tanzania in a group clash at Honneur Stadium in Oudja tonight (kickoff is at 9 pm SA time).

The WAFCON holders got their title defence off to a good start on Monday when they beat Ghana 2-0 at the same venue. A goal from the penalty spot from Linda Motlhalo and a clinical finish from Jermaine Seoposenwe were enough to take Banyana to the top of Group C on goal difference.



Depending on what happens in the other Group C clash between Ghana and Mali, which will be played earlier in the day, victory against Tanzania could see South Africa book their place in the next round of the competition with a game to spare.

Desiree Ellis will be looking for a much-improved performance from her charges as the win against Ghana was not as convincing as the scoreline suggests, because the Black Queens did strike the ball against the woodwork twice in the game.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who kept a clean sheet against Ghana, is anticipating a tough clash against a Tanzania side that comes into this game against Banyana on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Mali in their opening group match on Monday.

“Tanzania is a team that is full of energy, a strong team. We saw them play against Mali. Even though they lost, we saw some positives from them. We respect them, but we fear nobody in this tournament,” said Dlamini.

Can Banyana go all the way at WAFCON?

Dlamini believes Banyana have what it takes to go all the way in this year’s WAFCON, but adds that there are some aspects of their game that they need to improve on if they are to achieve this.

“What will take Banyana to the final is if we convert the chances we create. And make sure that we continue doing what we have been doing well so far, and that is to defend. We also have to remain concentrated throughout the games we play and fight for each other on the field of play. Nothing beats communication and unity. If we do that, I think we can win the trophy again,” commented the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper.



Dlamini also urged South Africans to be more positive and rally behind Banyana.

“To those who have been supporting us, thank you so much. We appreciate you, and your support means the world to us. We’ll do everything in our power to make you proud.”