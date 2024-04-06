Local Soccer

Banyana’s Swart – there is still so much to play for

'We are not down yet, that is the beauty of the sport,' said the Banyana goalkeeper.

Kaylin Swart - Banyana Banyana

Kaylin Swart admitted to feeling frustrated after Banyana’s defeat to Nigeria on Friday in Abuja. Picture: Backpagepix

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart believes her side can bounce back and still qualify for the Paris Olympics, despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

South Africa have the second leg to come against the Super Falcons at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday, and a victory by two goals will guarantee them a place in Paris later this year.

“It is just a little frustrating knowing we gave so much in this game and came up a little short,” said Swart, who had a solid game in goal, beaten only by a penalty from Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

“1-0 is hard to take, but there is still so much to play for in the second leg, if we can start (that) game the way we finished in the second half (in Abuja). We are not down yet, that is the beauty of the sport.”

Banyana made a sluggish start to the game, and were barely in the match for most of the first half.

A shaky start

“I don’t know if I would put it down to one thing, but we did start off a bit shaky and that is not the way we play,” added Swart.

“We have to look at ourselves and take what we did in the second half and use that as fuel.

“The second leg will be tough, we have to do a lot of things better, playing the ball to feet, keeping possession a bit better. But the coaches will know what we need and it is up to us a player to take a look at ourselves and hopefully come up with better individual performances.”

