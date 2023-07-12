Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
12 Jul 2023
Banyana’s Salgado focussing on World Cup after Wafcon sorrow

"I want to see us doing well and I really think we will be able to compete against the best teams," says the Banyana winger.

Banyana Banyana and JVW FC winger Gabriela Salgado. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It was a disappointing moment for Banyana Banyana winger Gabriela Salgado to have missed the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) back in 2022 due to a collarbone injury, a tournament which the team eventually won.

Not being part of the Banyana team that made history last year and watching her teammates celebrate the Wafcon victory was a bittersweet moment for the JVW FC player.

“I was happy for the team, I really was. Seeing them play so well and go on to win the Wafcon was a great achievement for women’s football in the country. But, I was just disappointed that I was not part of the team in Morocco. I really wished I was there and helped the team achieve what they have achieved,” said the winger.

“But now it’s all in the past. Injuries are part of the game and I learnt that. I just had to focus on recovering and getting back into the national team. I am happy that I managed to do that and now I am part of the World Cup squad. It’s great being with the team. This is my first World Cup and I am looking forward to making the best out of it. I want to see us doing well and I really think we will be able to compete against the best teams in the world.”

Salgado is currently with Banyana in New Zealand as they continue their preparations for Fifa World Cup .

The team has a friendly match against Costa Rica on 15 July prior to the start of the tournament.

Banyana are in Group G at the World Cup and their opening group game is against Sweden set on 23 July. They face Argentina five days later and then play Italy on 2 August.

