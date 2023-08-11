Barker and Stellenbosch aiming for MTN8 glory

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes his side has matured enough to lift the MTN8, ahead of their quarterfinal clash with SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Barker says Stellenbosch have improved immensely in the last couple of years.

Barker’s charges were eliminated on penalties in the MTN8 last season by Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals, while the team managed to go all the way to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, only to lose out once again on penalties to Sekhukhune United.

“In the MTN 8 last season we lost on penalties to Chiefs, but we were that close to making semifinals. Similarly, in the Nedbank Cup (last season) we just missed out on making the final after losing out on penalties (to Sekhukhune United),” said the Stellies mentor.

“Having a young squad who got the taste of almost getting to a final, I can see that they are starting to believe. As a club and as players, it’s our fifth year in the PSL and we believe that we have matured enough to … believe that we can win a trophy of this nature.”

Barker says they are going up against a SuperSport side that has a good coach in Gavin Hunt and has cup pedigree.

“It is a competition where you come one game away from a semifinal, so there is a lot of anticipation and excitement for the match. We are up against a formidable opponent in the form of Gavin Hunt and SuperSport United. They have a good cup pedigree, having been to and won many finals, whereas we are still the youngsters … a team that might be underestimated,” he added.

“I do know that if we can get to the semifinal, we’ll have the belief that we can make it to the final and then go all the way.”