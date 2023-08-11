‘Even big name coaches have doubters,’ says Chiefs’ Ntseki

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Molefi Ntseki says being Kaizer Chiefs coach is not about silencing doubters but helping the club become great again.

His appointment was met with some dissatisfaction from some sections of the supporters. And the team’s start in the DStv Premiership has done little to build confidence.

Chiefs drew with Chippa United and lost to Mamelodi Sundowns. But that will be put on the back-burner this weekend as the team begins their MTN8 run.

Chiefs visit Cape Town City in the Mother City on Sunday. The game at Cape Town Stadium starts at 3pm.

If Ntseki were to have a great run, and win the MTN8, he would be a king among the Amakhosi supporters, as he would bring home a first trophy in eight years. But he is less worried about that.

“Look, in football you play every game to win. And I don’t think the MTN8 or any other cup is different,” said Ntseki this week when asked about his doubters.

“Every win is important and is celebrated because you feel better about yourself after winning,”

“Even the top coaches at the top clubs (go through this)… There will always be people who don’t have confidence in their work.

“People who don’t have confidence in their knowledge of the game. But what is important is for us to have confidence in ourselves and believe in what we are doing.

“We have to trust the process. And I think our process is a very positive one. As a club we know what we are doing.

“We know how we are going to achieve what we want, and we are in a process of getting things right for the players and everyone who is associated with the club.”

Ntseki not worrying about outside voices

Instead of worrying about outside factors and negative voices, Ntseki chooses to focus on helping the players get results for the club.

“The club has done well to get us new players and the readiness (to win things) comes from the players.

“As a coach you try to get them ready by sharing knowledge and information with them.

“It is the players who have to implement that information. But it is also for you to help them implement that information.

“And when implementing the information correctly, you will win games. And winning games means you worry less about what happened in the past and plan for the future,” added Ntseki.