Zwane reveals ‘bucket list’ for player recruitment at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane is in no hurry to get a striker at Kaizer Chiefs and will take time to ensure that whoever he signs ticks all the boxes on his bucket list.

He says he will not sign any player for the sake of making the supporters happy when that player cannot give them what they want.

Zwane says Chiefs’ new policy on recruitment goes as far as looking at the players’ character and off-the-field behaviour.

This is probably because of the off-the-field problems the club has encountered in recent years with the likes of Emmanuel Letlotlo, Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma.

With just two strikers in his team currently, Zwane is expected to bring at least two more in the January transfer window.

“We are still hunting,” admits Zwane. “But we are avoiding a situation of bringing in players out of desperation.”

“This time around we did our homework. We looked back at how we brought in players before.

“We are looking at the way we want to play even in the future because the game is forever revolving so you don’t just think about the now,” explains Zwane.



“We are trying by all means to make sure that when we bring in a player, it is a player who brings value to the team.

“We are scrutinising everything. We go deeper and deeper. We want to know the player’s attitude off the field, on the field and where he comes from… their family and all such things.

“They count a lot in helping the player to come in and perform and give his best all the time because Kaizer Chiefs is not an easy team to play for.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast altogether, you know. If you are not strong mentally and you are not a strong character.

“Sometimes with talent alone you are never going to survive. We need players who can cope under pressure.

“That is the point we are coming from as coaches because we have been here. We know the pressure that comes with being a Kaizer Chiefs player.

“And that is how now we should be helping those new players to settle to perform.

“The good thing is that while some of them, while their performances are fluctuating here and there, there is some consistency.”

Zwane says this is why they will not bring just anyone for the sake of filling the gaps in the team.

“We will keep looking and if we get someone for January, we will go for them. If not, then there is nothing we can do because we are avoiding bringing in players for the sake of it.

“We want to make sure that whoever comes in adds value,” adds the Amakhosi mentor.