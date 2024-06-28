Benni McCarthy set to leave Manchester United – reports

Benni will see his contract with United come to an end this month.

Manchester United’s coach Benni McCarthy during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville. (Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023)

Benni McCarthy will reportedly leave Manchester United following the expiry of his contract.



The former Bafana Bafana striker, who joined Erik ten Hag’s team two years ago as forwards coach at Old Trafford, will see his contract with United come to an end this month.

According to The Athletic, McCarthy wishes to get back into the dugout as a manager.

Prior to joining United, McCarthy also coached Cape Town City and AmaZulu, where he was named the DStv Premiership coach of the season in the 2020/21 season.

McCarthy was linked with the Kaizer Chiefs in recent months, but Amakhosi now look set to appoint Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach.

The Tunisian coach is set to arrive at Naturena after the final of the Moroccan Throne Cup where he will be leading AS FAR Rabat against Raja Casablanca.

United are reportedly aiming to hire two coaches to cover for the departures of McCarthy and Eric Ramsay, the first-team coach who left in February to join MLS outfit Minnesota United.



The Red Devils are reportedly in advanced talks to add Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former United striker, and current Go Ahead Eagles head coach Rene Hake to Ten Hag’s staff, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club.



According to a report from talkSPORT, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign the England international.