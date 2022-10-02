Bimenyimana gives Chiefs different attacking option, says Sithebe

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is happy with their new striker Caleb Bimenyimana.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Sundowns play to a draw in MTN8 semi-final first leg

Sithebe says the lanky Burundian has given them a different option when they attack. And Bimenyimana introduced himself with a brace in Chiefs’ last game.

He however almost spoiled the mood for the Amakhosi fans when he made the crossbones sign when he celebrated.

That sign is associated with Chiefs biggest rivals Orlando Pirates in local football. Bimenyimana has however explained that it’s a sign he uses and it represents his country’s flag.

Sithebe is hoping that Bimenyimana will continue his scoring run when they face his old team AmaZulu FC in the MTN8 semi finals first leg. The game is at FNB Stadium on Sunday and kickoff is at 3.30pm.

“Bimenyimana is a striker who has that mentality of scoring goals. We will always find him upfront there inside the box,” says Sithebe.

“Our job is just to find him. He makes everything easy for us because when we turn we know we are going to find our striker there,” adds Sithebe.

Playing against his former team, Sithebe knows that he will be under some scrutiny especially given the circumstances around his transfer from Durban to Naturena.

The transfer turned into a controversial one when Usuthu boss Sandile Zungu banned Sithebe from playing at his club.

For six months Sithebe was just training but would not be considered for match day activities. Players usually do not celebrate when they score against former teams.

“I will celebrate if I can score,” says Sithebe. “But it’s not like there’s pressure (for me to score) and I need to prove something.”

Sithebe however insisted that that is not because he has a grudge against AmaZulu. He says not that he is at a big club, his aim is to win cups.

“As a team and as a player we need to win cups. That is something I want to achieve. Obviously, playing for a big team means you have more chances of winning cups,” says Sithebe.