Bimenyimana rues injuries that delayed his progress at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs striker Caleb Bimenyimana says the injuries and suspensions has made it difficult for him to form an understanding with his teammates.

The Soweto giants have struggled to play a consistent starting XI since the beginning of the season.

Chiefs currently have Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Erick Mathoho, Cole Alexander, Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons out with injuries.

Edmilson Dove also missed last week’s game against Golden Arrows through illness. But he could be back for the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Bimenyimana, who introduced himself to the Chiefs faithful in style earlier this season, has also served his time on the sick bay with a knee injury.

“In a number of games we have played this season we have a changed squad,” said Bimenyimana on Thursday.

“So, it is difficult to get into the rhythm and understand how to pass and combine with each other.

“What I can say is that on my side, I have been disturbed by injuries. When I was not injured I scored seven goals. Now I am looking forward to being back and keep going.”



And now that he is healed and fit again, the lanky Burundian is looking to continue and increase his tally of seven goals.

Hopes to play with Saile

Bimenyimana will hope to in the starting line-up at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they host Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership fixture.

“I always say that you have to prepare for the derby to win the derby. And I think if we stick to the game plan we can win it.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big club and there is pressure. But I enjoy the pressure because the pressure is there to push you to work hard and deliver good results.”

Bimenyimana had carried the scoring responsibilities alone for a while before Chiefs signed Christian Saile in January.

The two strikers look promising and some would wish to see them playing together. But so far, they have alternated.

Bimenyimana believes Saile is a good find for Amakhosi and says he hopes they can play at the same time soon.

“Everyone who has been signed is a good player. Saile is a good player and I hope that someday we will play together.”