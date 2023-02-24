H2H: Rolling back the years of SuperSport v Maritzburg

Ntokozo Gumede

A new episode will unfold tonight between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as the two clash in a DStv Premiership encounter.

SuperSport are looking consolidate their second place as Orlando Pirates are breathing down their necks, trailing Matsatsantsa A Pitori by two points ahead of their Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

We look at the head-to-head stats between the two, giving you an appetizer for Friday night’s clash.

ALSO READ: Cold Egyptian weather will not affect Sundowns, says Mokwena

SuperSport and Maritzburg have faced each other on numerous occasions over the years. Their matches have often been closely contested affairs, with both sides showing plenty of skill and determination on the pitch.

Overall, SuperSport United have had the better of the head-to-head record between the two clubs. The teams have faced each other a total of 27 times in all competitions, with SuperSport winning 14 of those matches, while Maritzburg have won seven matches. Six games have ended in draws.

When it comes to goals scored, The Spartans hold the advantage. Gavin Hunt’s men have scored a total of 37 goals against The Team of Choice, who have managed 23 strikes.

Looking at some specific matches between the two clubs, one notable encounter took place in the 2018/19 league season. In a match played on 6 April 2019, SuperSport defeated Maritzburg United 2-1.

Both of SuperSport’s goals were scored by Bradley Grobler, who is one of the club’s top goal scorers of all time and is looking to score his 100th goal for the club when they meet tonight in the DStv Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Another memorable match between the two clubs came in the 2014/15 season. On 13 December 2014, Matsatsantsa A Pitori and the KwaZulu-Natal outfit played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. For SuperSport, the goals were scored by Dove Wome, David Mathebula, and Thuso Phala.

ALSO READ: Davids banking on Gomes to bring VAR to DStv Premiership

For Maritzburg, the scorers were Mohammed Anas, Terrance Mandaza, and Thamsanqa Mkhize, who now captains Cape Town City.

Overall, the head-to-head record between SuperSport and Maritzburg suggests that SuperSport have been the stronger of the two sides in recent years, and that has always been evident in their finishes in the league as The capital city-based outfit usually finish above The Team of Choice.