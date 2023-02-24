All Stars’ Badela fuming after daylight robbery in NFD.

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Controversial refereeing decisions have left All Stars coach Sinethemba Badela infuriated and feeling like their hard work is for nought.

Badela said this after his All Stars team lost a Motsepe Foundation Championship match to log leaders Polokwane City on Wednesday.

A fight broke out after the match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane as All Stars players felt hard done by the referees.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Polokwane who are now two points clear at the top with 11 games to the end of the season.

A win would have taken All Stars back into contention for promotion. Badela spoke to Far Post after the game.

“I don’t like what happened towards the end of the game. First we got a penalty, but they didn’t give the penalty,” Badela is quoted as saying.

“After that there is no control of the game. But you could see for the whole game, they were getting corners that were not corners.

“They got fouls that were not fouls so it’s really not fair,” added the All Stars mentor.

Badela suggested that the bad refereeing may have been pre-planned because of the things that happened before the game.

PSL must take action

“It first started with the opposition not allowing our analyst to record the game. So, already that tells you one thing that must happen.”

“Of course it is (discouraging). You want the game to be fair. But it’s not the first time something like this has happened here.

“The league needs to do something about it but if you come here and you get anything then you are very lucky,” explained Badela.

All Stars will, meanwhile, have to get over the incident quickly as they have another challenging match on Saturday.

Badela’s side visit relegation threatened Venda Football Academy in another away fixture on Saturday.

A win will get All Stars back into the race as they will rise to 30 points. They are currently seventh.

The teams in the top eight of the Championship still have a shout at promotion. The side who finishes first will win automatic promotion.

The second and third place will play the playoffs and be joined by the top flight team who finish 15th.