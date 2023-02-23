Dolly takes the blame for Chiefs’ bad results

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Keagan Dolly signed for Kaizer Chiefs on his return from France last season, he knew what it came with.

He says he understands that getting blamed and having his performances scrutinised is part of the deal.

Dolly has been under pressure recently with some Chiefs supporters feeling he is not contributing enough.

“I knew when I came to Chiefs that there would be pressure, based on where I have played before and how I have performed before.

“But I can take it. It is not something new to me. It’s a challenge that I need to deal with,” says the 30-year-old Dolly.

“And I feel like I am dealing with all of it. I don’t feel like it’s making me feel bad… It is a challenge I am looking forward to overcoming.

“I think I have been doing well. I feel that when the team is not doing well, the blame comes to me.

Soldiering on

“But I take it, I am one of the captains. I am one of the senior players and I come with experience.

“It is a part of the game and I need to soldier on,” adds Dolly who played for Mamelodi Sundowns a few years ago before going overseas.

Dolly’s performance will once again be under the microscope when he leads Amakhosi to take on old rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The two Soweto giants lock horns in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium. And Chiefs have a few youngsters who might be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Over 80 000 fans are expected at FNB Stadium on Saturday, while millions more will be watching on TV.

Dolly says he is always advising the youngsters in the team, not only about the Soweto derby.

“It is the same message going forward… They must not play the occasion. We all know it is a big game and we all want to be a part of it,” says Dolly.

“We all know what is at stake. But once they focus on the occasion and how packed the stadium is going to be, they lose concentration on the game.

“So, I tell them to stay in the moment and play the game first. And if we win, we will celebrate afterwards and start thinking about the outside factors.”