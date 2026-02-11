Bobby Motaung explains Chiefs’ lack of January signings

'New players can bring a change in the changing room and the mood,' said the Chiefs team manager.

Kaizer Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung says Amakhosi did not want to disrupt the good vibes in the camp by making signings in January.

Chiefs brought in one new recruit in the recently-closed transfer window, and that was bringing in Xhosa Manyana to their DStv Diski Challenge side. There has been some criticism over the side failing to strengthen in certain areas.

Chiefs cup exit

Amakhosi have won five of the six matches they have played in 2026, but that one defeat saw the holders knocked out of the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle by Stellenbosch.

“We are happy with the squad, we brought in a lot of new players (in August) and young players from development.

“We have a lot of competitions and some have not played even now. They haven’t been given a chance because of the depth we have.”

Chiefs signed the likes of attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett and left back Nkanyiso Shinga ahead of the new campaign. But neither have played at all.

“We can’t complain about the quality of players, and the unity, the team spirit. We thought ‘let’s not interrupt that’. New players can bring a change in the changing room and the mood.”

Chiefs will play Zamalek on Saturday in Cairo in their final Caf Confederation Cup Group D match. Amakhosi are top of the group, but still need a point to guarantee their place in the last eight.

Continental success takes on extra weight for Chiefs after their surprise Nedbank Cup exit, though they are still also in the hunt for the Betway Premiership title.

One more goal against Al Masry in Sunday’s 2-1 Group D win would have secured Chiefs’ place in the quarterfinals before Saturday’s match.

Bobby Motaung – ‘It is still open’

“Unfortunately we didn’t score the third goal, but it is still open,” said Motaung.

“It is a good challenge to go positively and fight and win the game (in Cairo). The Nedbank Cup was one of those games, when you look at the number of chances we missed. It is not an excuses, a lot of chances didn’t go our way, that is part of the competition.

“We are looking forward to the Confederation Cup and the league when we come back from Egypt.”