PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Stellies close in on former Pirates defender Ndah

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

11 February 2026

10:40 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Stellenbosch FC are close to securing the services of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah. The Nigerian international recently ended...

Stellies close in on former Pirates defender Ndah

Former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah is close to joining Stellenbosch FC. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Stellenbosch FC are close to securing the services of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.

The Nigerian international recently ended his four-year stay with Pirates in what was described as a mutual agreement by the club for Ndah to get game time somewhere else. And now it looks like he will get that game time at Stellies under coach Gavin Hunt. But it looks like Ndah.

ALSO READ: Big Three involvement in title race good for SA football – Pirates coach

Ndah’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the defender is currently training with Stellies and the discussions around a possible deal have begun.

“Yes, I can tell you that Olisa Ndah is at Stellenbosch after leaving Orlando Pirates. We are discussing the possibility of a move with the club,” Makaab told FARPost.

“He arrived on Monday to start training with the club, and we’re hoping that by the end of this week, we could reach a conclusion on Olisa Ndah’s future. He received his clearance within the January transfer window from Pirates, so he will be eligible to play for the club immediately should he sign.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs undecided on Khanyisa Mayo’s future

Ndah made 81 appearances for the Buccaneers and won three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup trophies with the club.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa and Putin discuss repatriation of South Africans recruited to fight in Ukraine
Courts Thabo Bester’s bid to be moved back to Gauteng prison struck off the roll [VIDEO]
South Africa Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park
News ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent
News Ekurhuleni legal head concedes letter ‘looked like an attack’ on Ipid’s report on Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News