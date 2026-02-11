Stellies close in on former Pirates defender Ndah

Stellenbosch FC are close to securing the services of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah. The Nigerian international recently ended...

The Nigerian international recently ended his four-year stay with Pirates in what was described as a mutual agreement by the club for Ndah to get game time somewhere else. And now it looks like he will get that game time at Stellies under coach Gavin Hunt. But it looks like Ndah.



Ndah’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the defender is currently training with Stellies and the discussions around a possible deal have begun.



“Yes, I can tell you that Olisa Ndah is at Stellenbosch after leaving Orlando Pirates. We are discussing the possibility of a move with the club,” Makaab told FARPost.

“He arrived on Monday to start training with the club, and we’re hoping that by the end of this week, we could reach a conclusion on Olisa Ndah’s future. He received his clearance within the January transfer window from Pirates, so he will be eligible to play for the club immediately should he sign.”



Ndah made 81 appearances for the Buccaneers and won three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup trophies with the club.