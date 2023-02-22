Swallows boss Mogashoa opens up about failed Telkom deal

Phakaaathi Reporter

The live broadcast of all of SuperSport United’s matches is giving the side an advantage when it comes to sponsorships, says Swallows boss David Mogashoa.

ALSO READ: Makhaula had no qualms working under youngster Folz at AmaZulu

SuperSport have usurped two sponsors this season alone. Jonsson Workwear came in as title sponsor and iKhokha as sleeve sponsor.

Swallows meanwhile had their Telkom sponsorship annulled by the PSL in 2021 because it was in conflict with their own sponsors in MTN and Multichoice.

This crippled the Dube Birds who had signed players on high salaries in anticipation of the huge windfall from their sponsor.

Speaking to SABC Sport this week, Mogashoa opened up about how the annulment of their sponsorship left them in a deep financial hole.

“The shirts were (already) printed. That Telkom thing – I know we’re still talking about it three years later, that thing crippled us,” Mogashoa said.

“It was like, you get a job at SABC, you resign from your job, you get an appointment letter.

“You then go find a property that is linked to your salary, and then the SABC says, ‘Oh, something happened, we can’t employ you anymore.’

“What happens? You end up in big trouble. You’ve already signed all those contracts that you are taking the house, the car, and the kids to private schools,” added Mogashoa.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Shabalala on young players: ‘small boy until when?’

He said the club are still working on stabilising the situation to ensure that by the start of next season they will be in a better position.

“It’s a big problem. So, now we have to work through that problem and make sure that everything is cleaned up before the end of this season, so that next season we start on a clean slate.”

SuperSport benefiting from live broadcasts

Mogashoa also believes that the lack of live broadcasts for their games is costing them because they are unable to attract sponsors.

“Of course they (SuperSport United) are benefitting from those games.

“SuperSport United has never had a no-TV game, all of their games are broadcast, so that is an easy sell…

“When you go to sponsors, you can assure them that all your games are going to be televised.

“So they are benefitting and it’s an advantage for them. For us, we just have to forget about the Telkom issue (now).

“And try to be consistent on the field and once we are consistent then we’ll get a sponsor,” explained Mogashoa.