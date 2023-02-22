Khune shares fond Soweto derby memories with Senzo Meyiwa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Itumeleng Khune and Senzo Meyiwa were friends but when it came to the Soweto derby, their friendship was put aside.

Meyiwa was the goalkeeper and captain at Orlando Pirates. He died under mysterious circumstances in a shooting incident in October 2014.

Khune is still with Kaizer Chiefs where he is the supporters’ favourite keeper and club captain.

On Monday, during the media conference in the build up to Saturday’s Soweto derby, Khune detailed how he and Meyiwa would talk about the match.

“ It was never easy. As we all know, the derby is a must win game,” said Khune.

“Any player who walks into the field has friends who he speaks to about the derby.

“I can take you back to the days of the competition between myself and the late Senzo Meyiwa, may his soul rest in peace.

“We would meet at the national team and we would talk and say let us go and give our fans something to smile about.

“But I would tell him that, ‘we as Kaizer Chiefs would win and you are going to concede’ and he would say the same things to me.

“So, it has always been a great platform for us as goalkeepers to showcase our talent.

“And winning the game meant you would have the bragging rights,” explained the veteran keeper.

Zwane ‘managing’ Khune

Chiefs have had the better of Pirates in the last four official derby games and Khune says they want to continue and make it five.



“It has been a great journey for me having featured in 27 derbies. But again, it is more important for the club to win for our fans to have the bragging rights.

“So, we are going to this match with our minds that we will win and make it five in a row,” added Khune.

The former long serving Bafana Bafana No. 1 has been struggling for game time at Amakhosi in recent months.

But he is not worried because he understands the coaches are managing his situation.

“The coach spoke to me about it, he said, ‘at your age, we’ll manage you’. There will be times when you won’t play at all.”

Brandon Petersen has been keeping the goals for Chiefs in the last five games, but having conceded three in the last game, Khune may come back for the dery.