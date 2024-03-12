Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

12 Mar 2024

09:39 am

Broos believes European rumours caused Saleng loss of form

'I think there was too much publicity that he would go to Europe,' said Broos.

Monnapule Saleng - Orlando Pirates

Hugo Broos believes Monnapule Saleng’s head was turned by the possibility of a move to Europe. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has speculated that Monnapule Saleng’s loss of form for Orlando Pirates may have been caused by having his head turned by a potential move to Europe.

Saleng scored twice in the Soweto derby for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, but before that had struggled with his form at Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers. At one point last season, Saleng was even part of Broos’ Bafana squad, coming off the bench in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia in March 2023. There were many links that year between Saleng and clubs in Europe.

“Saleng is a good player but I think there was too much publicity that he would go to Europe and he thought ‘it’s done’,”said Broos yesterday.

“When you see Messi and Ronaldo, they play every week, they can’t afford a bad game. This is the mentality you need. I hope Saleng understood what he did before was not the right thing to do.”

Return to form

The Bafana head coach was pleased to see Saleng return to form on Saturday, attending the derby at FNB Stadium.

“He scored twice and played a good game, so we will watch now and see if he goes on, then maybe he can be with Bafana,” said Broos, who enjoyed a thrilling derby that ended 3-2 to the Buccaneers.

“It was a very good derby, last year it was really boring,” said Broos.

“On Saturday we saw two teams, certainly Pirates, who wanted to win the derby, and they (Pirates) deserved to win it because it was a good performance. There has to be more of this in the PSL. I know it is not possible when Cape Town Spurs play Chippa, it is not the same. (But) this is what top teams have to do, to play good football.”

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Elephant kills guide in Western Cape private game reserve
Crime Muti murders in SA: Has Joslin Smith fallen prey to ‘occult economy’?
News Richards Bay Airport downgraded over fire safety concerns
Politics WATCH: DA trying to ‘mortgage’ our democracy to the US – Ramaphosa
South Africa Old Mutual faces public backlash amid allegations of defying court order

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe