Bafana hold Tunisia to forge path into AFCON last 16

A point is enough to secure the runners-up spot in Group E.

On a nerve-jangling evening in Korhogo on. Wednesday, Bafana Bafana made it into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, a goalless draw with Tunisia at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium enough to seal the runners-up spot in Group E.

This was a game that was on a knife-edge right to the finish for Hugo Broos’ men, Mali’s goalless stalemate with Namibia meaning that one Tunisia goal would have sent Bafana home.

But as the final whistle blew, Broos and Bafana could celebrate a job well done, with Tunisia, in truth, deservedly exiting the competition after a limp attacking display.

Broos kept faith in the same side that had thumped Namibia on Sunday, but this was always going to be a tense, tight affair, with so much riding on the result for both teams.

Tunisia, who had to win to progress, stood close to the line of what is acceptable in terms of their tackling, with several studs-up challenges going unpunished by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

When they did attack in the first half, the Carthage Eagles posed a threat to South Africa’s defence, particularly down the right wing, where Bafana left back Aubrey Modiba was at times left very isolated.

In the 22nd minute, Seiefeddine Jaziri released Wajdi Kechrida, who fizzed a ball across the face of goal that was brilliantly cleared by Khuliso Mudau with a backheel.

Four minutes later, another Kechrida cross was headed wide by an unmarked Achouri Elyes.

In the 27th minute, a great move started by Ronwen Williams in goal saw Percy Tau burst past several Tunisia defenders and cross for Evidence Makgopa, who couldn’t direct his header on target.

Morena then curled an effort just over from long range, and Mothobi Mvala headed a Teboho Mokoena free kick just wide, before Tau volleyed over after another slick Bafana move.

Calm and composed

Tunisia continued to be patient but their final ball lacked quality, and Bafana’s defence was calm and composed.

Bafana did grow into the game as the second half wore on, but while they got in some good positions, and did well in pressing and winning the ball back, they also lacked precision in the final third.

As Tunisia pushed forward, there was more space for Bafana, and Sphephelo Sithole saw a long range effort tipped wide by Bechir Ben Said, before Mokoena fired a shot wide. Tau then had a shot deflected wide, and Makgopa ‘s header was also pushed away by Ben Said.

Bafana survived a serious scare with two minutes left as substitute Haithem Jouini headed over from point blank range. But that was as close as the Carthage Eagles came to spoiling Bafana’s party.