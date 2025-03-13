Broos on Kaizer Chiefs – ‘You can’t say everything is alright’ 

'They are really struggling,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos says more Kaizer Chiefs players will get in his Bafana Bafana squad when Amakhosi start performing.

Broos named his final 23-man Bafana squad on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin later this month, and not a single Chiefs player made the grade.

No Chiefs players

Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has been a regular for Broos’ Bafana but he is injured. When asked about the possibility of including Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele, the Bafana coach’s answer was succinct.

“You saw them (Chiefs) playing yesterday. You can’t say everything is alright in that team,” said Broos.

“When the team plays better, the players get better. They are really struggling and let’s hope for South African football next year they are again a big team and a big club that struggles and fights for the Championship.”

Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs could only manage a goalless draw at home to Cape Town City on Wednesday evening and are currently eighth in the Betway Premiership, with just eight wins from 21 league matches this season.

The Bafana coach, meanwhile, added that Sundowns’ dominance – Masandawana seem headed for an eighth successive Premiership title, is not good for South African football as a whole.

‘It’s too easy’

“It is too easy for them (Sundowns) to be champions,” he said.

“Eight games from the end of the season and they are champions. Yes they could start losing and Pirates have … games in hand, but they have to win those games.

“I hope again next year there is more of a fight for the championship with three or four teams close to each other. If one loses, the one should jump over the other. The level (of the league) will be higher automatically.

“The only positive I see is that there are more younger players, not only in the big teams but also in the smaller teams. Sides like Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and TS Galaxy are now high in the rankings. Before they were in seventh, eighth, ninth or tenth place. That means they are working in a good way.”