Local Soccer

Home » News

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

23 Jan 2024

02:17 pm

Broos warns Bafana to stay on their toes for Tunisia showdown

'It will be a very big mnistake to feel comfortable,' said Broos at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos addresses the media in Korhogo ahead of Bafana Bafana’s meeting with Tunisia. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has warned his team that they “can still lose everything,” when they play Tunisia in their final Group E Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on Wednesday.

South Africa will go through to the last 16 with a point against the Carthage Eagles, and even if they lose, they are likely to progress as long as Mali beat Namibia in the other Group E match. If Bafana lose and Namibia win or draw, however, South Africa will be out of the competition.

“It will be a very big mnistake to feel comfortable,” said Broos at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We have a difficult game to play and we can still lose everything. If we lose and Namibia plays a draw against Mali, we are out, so things can change. I told the players yesterday that this is a very odd AFCON, you can see this from the results.

“We need to look after ourselves and put in a good performance. If we can do that we will get a good result and move to the next round.”

Will the ‘real’ Tunisia please stand up

There have been an abundance of surprises at this tournament so far, with the major shock in Group E coming when Namibia beat Tunisia in their opening match.

Broos, however, expects a fired up Tunisia tomorrow – the North Africans have to win if they are to guarantee progress to the last 16.

“I know that Tunisia is a very good team. I saw the first game they played against Namibia. That was not the real Tunisia I know, I think they underestimated their opponent. I saw a strong Tunisia against Mali, they played a good game.

“They know what they have to do, they have to win … we will be prepared for that.”

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos tunisia

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe