Kodisang explains why he chose Sundowns

'The style of play from Portugal compared to here at home side is different. That side it's the ball that moves a lot but outside of football, their culture is different,' said Kodisang.

New Mamelodi Sundowns recruit Kobamelo Kodisang has revealed that his desire to win the DStv Premiership and breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad is what led to him returning home.

The exciting winger’s move to the Brazilians from Portuguese topflight side Moreirense FC surprised many football followers, who followed his impressive progress abroad.

Kodisang was regular for Moreirense, where he made 31 league appearances with 19 starts to help his side finish in a respectable sixth position in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

“I want to win the league and hard work is not something that will be difficult. As long as you know what you came here for,” Kodisang told the club’s media.

“I have the desire of returning to Bafana Bafana because I’ve played in the junior national teams and I just need to cement my place in the senior team but we’ll see how it goes in the future.”

It remains to be seen where the Sundowns technical team will slot the 24-year-old in the star-studded side. Kodisang is a versatile attacker but prefers to play out wide in the final third.

“My favourite position on the field is to play as a winger and sometimes as a number 10. I used to play as a midfielder or as a 10 and an 8 until I got to the first team,” he said.

“The coach said I should go to the side because I was still young and there’s more space than in the middle. I was a number 10 that was comfortable on the ball so when I got to the wing, it wasn’t that difficult.”

The former youth international is a product of the Platinum Stars youth academy and got his first taste of senior football under Cavin Johnson who gave him his debut two days before his 16th birthday in 2015. He also played for Bidvest Wits before moving overseas to further his football development.

‘I learned a lot’

“For example, we have McDonald’s and KFC here and they have them too but they taste different. Deciding to go overseas was the best decision I could’ve made because I’ve learned a lot and I was coached by different coaches.”

“I was 18 and turning 19 and the language was a problem but I had other players who were from Africa so they spoke English but some also spoke Portuguese. I try to speak the language so I learned the basics first.”