Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

15 Mar 2024

10:22 am

Cape Town City deny Chiefs interest in Mayo

Mayo signed a new three-year deal with City in May last year.

Cape Town City deny Chiefs offer for Mayo

Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

For a while now, Khanyisa Mayo has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and recent reports suggest that Amakhosi had enquired about the availability of the Bafana Bafana forward.

City owner John Comitis, however, has denied having received an offer from Chiefs for Mayo.

Comitis says the only club that showed interest in the 25-year-old was Mamelodi Sundowns and that happened over a year ago.

“I haven’t [received any enquiry from Kaizer Chiefs],” Comitis told FARPost.

“The only interested party was, just over a year ago, was Sundowns. Otherwise, there was nothing from Chiefs.”

Mayo has been impressive for City this season and is currently second in the DStv Premiership top goal-scorers list with nine goals, just one behind Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro, who is on 10 goals.

Last season, Mayo shared the Lesley Manyathela (Top goalscorer) award with Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile.

With Chiefs looking rather blunt upfront, Mayo could be a solution to their problem upfront, but Amakhosi would have to fork out a lot of money if they are to lure the Bafana Bafana striker to Naturena.

Mayo signed a new three-year deal with City in May last year.

